Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $840,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9,916.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GIB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

