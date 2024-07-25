Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $725,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

