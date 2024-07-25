Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,226,357 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.11% of Rivian Automotive worth $761,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $15,635,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 962,139 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 612,499 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 511,713 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,245 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

