Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 17,541 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $819,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

