Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 258,217 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Agree Realty worth $827,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.