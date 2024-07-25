Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 4,248 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,025,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $826,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

