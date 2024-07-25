Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 723,197 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.23% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $767,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,427.5% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 533,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 498,765 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Free Report

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

