Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,819,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 851,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Exelixis worth $731,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 319.6% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

EXEL stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

