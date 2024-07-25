Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,133,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $724,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 392.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

