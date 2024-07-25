Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,856,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.55% of Acadia Healthcare worth $701,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $66.28 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

