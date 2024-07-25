Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,280,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 448,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Southwestern Energy worth $835,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWN

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.