Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,735,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 117,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.97% of Murphy Oil worth $764,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.4 %

MUR opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.