Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,241,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.21% of H&R Block worth $699,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in H&R Block by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

