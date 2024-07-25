Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $721,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

