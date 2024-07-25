Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $782,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on BERY
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
