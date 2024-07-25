Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $782,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BERY

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.