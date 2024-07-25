Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Morningstar worth $795,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total transaction of $2,386,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MORN opened at $305.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.17. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.19 and a 1-year high of $316.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

