Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Penumbra worth $823,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 496.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

NYSE PEN opened at $193.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average is $218.10. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.59 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

