Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $828,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENSG. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

