Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Crocs worth $801,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Crocs by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.14. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

