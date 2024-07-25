Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.63% of Universal Display worth $769,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,199.4% during the 4th quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 38,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $224.07 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

