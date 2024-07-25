Vanguard Group Inc. Has $709.08 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,224,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 113,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.37% of SM Energy worth $709,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

