Vanguard Group Inc. Has $710.95 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.74% of Albertsons Companies worth $710,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 692,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after buying an additional 790,207 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

