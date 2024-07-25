Vanguard Group Inc. Has $717.74 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.81% of Selective Insurance Group worth $717,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Bank of America decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

