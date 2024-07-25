Vanguard Group Inc. Has $723.51 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fluor worth $723,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after acquiring an additional 53,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 98,381 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

