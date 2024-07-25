Vanguard Group Inc. Has $728.39 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $728,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $973,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 229,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.