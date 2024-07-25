Vanguard Group Inc. Has $737.89 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MSA Safety worth $737,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSA Safety by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.60. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.35 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $462.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.