Vanguard Group Inc. Has $743.84 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,935,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 78,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.61% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $743,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 306,616 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

