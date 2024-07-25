Vanguard Group Inc. Has $765.49 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.27% of Teck Resources worth $765,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

TECK stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

