Vanguard Group Inc. Has $778.56 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Roku worth $778,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Roku by 1,822.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

