Vanguard Group Inc. Has $779.37 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $779,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

