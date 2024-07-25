Vanguard Group Inc. Has $822.17 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Middleby worth $822,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 1,158.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Middleby Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.