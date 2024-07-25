Vanguard Group Inc. Has $825.17 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of BellRing Brands worth $825,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR opened at $49.01 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91.

Insider Activity

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.43.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

