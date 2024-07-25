Vanguard Group Inc. Has $833.19 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $833,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $246.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.49 and a 1 year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AYI

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.