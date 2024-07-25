Vanguard Group Inc. Has $837.47 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,421,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $837,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.09.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BIO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

