Vanguard Group Inc. Has $843.21 Million Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 959,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Range Resources worth $843,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 302,571.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,599.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 149,697 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 140,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.