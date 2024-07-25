Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Paramount Global worth $730,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 388,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 122,613 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $1,530,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 679,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

