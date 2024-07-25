Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $803,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.29.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $205.36 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.