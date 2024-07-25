Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.69% of RBC Bearings worth $738,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,318,000. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $80,912,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 118,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $12,178,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.71.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $284.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

