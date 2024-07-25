Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.14% of Royal Gold worth $811,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of RGLD opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $140.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

