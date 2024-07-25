Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,316,901 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.79% of Affirm worth $775,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Affirm by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

