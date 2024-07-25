Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 169,113 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $839,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $88.92 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

