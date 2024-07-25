Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 18,722 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of United States Steel worth $820,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

