Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 67,004 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.90% of Duolingo worth $747,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total value of $1,787,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,418,309.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $163.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.85 and a 200-day moving average of $201.84. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 168.87 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.