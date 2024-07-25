Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fabrinet worth $821,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $224.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $266.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

