Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.01% of SouthState worth $713,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,485,000 after buying an additional 466,144 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 270.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,402,000 after buying an additional 149,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,376,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $91.62 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

