Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,019,813 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,997,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,019,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.56% of Cytokinetics worth $700,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $51,277,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,299,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,754,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $16,471,000.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $76,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,079 shares of company stock worth $7,814,083. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

