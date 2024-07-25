Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 210,397 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,258,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Elanco Animal Health worth $801,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

