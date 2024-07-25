Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 55,760 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,670,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $825,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.91. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64.

Insider Activity

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

