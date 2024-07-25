Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Vector Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Vector Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,868,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after buying an additional 283,371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 1,098.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 174,962 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 373.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

