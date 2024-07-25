Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Vector Group Stock Performance
NYSE:VGR opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.
Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
