Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $54.51.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

